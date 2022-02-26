Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13.

