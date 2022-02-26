Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,500 in the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

