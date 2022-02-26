Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

