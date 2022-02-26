Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

