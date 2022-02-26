Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,527 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

RCM stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.