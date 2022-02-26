Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $5.39 Million in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

