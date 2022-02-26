Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 206,994 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 206,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Comcast by 12.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 275,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

