Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 62,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Sun Country Airlines worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,539 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

