Scott C. Donnelly Sells 243,157 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

