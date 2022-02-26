Scott C. Donnelly Sells 243,157 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
