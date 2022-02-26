Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $59,177,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $44,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

