Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,286.00

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,286 ($17.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,320 ($17.95). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,312.50 ($17.85), with a volume of 18,329 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on STB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.58) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.58) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.83) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($25.13) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.53).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,286. The firm has a market cap of £244.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

