Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Up 9.5%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 24,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 424,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $910.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

