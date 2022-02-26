Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 25,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 526,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

