Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 25,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 526,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
