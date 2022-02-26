SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 9%

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.16. 81,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,764,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

S has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.41.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

