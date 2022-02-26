SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets cut SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

