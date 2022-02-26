SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.48

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 63755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

Get SGS alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.