Share Repurchase Program Authorized by Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Board

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

