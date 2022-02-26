Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) PT Raised to $13.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after buying an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 1,060,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

