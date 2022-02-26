Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SW opened at C$23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$884.69 million and a P/E ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.77. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$15.90 and a 1-year high of C$26.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

