Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 916,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,253. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.