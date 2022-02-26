Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.