Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 133541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Skillz by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,937 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.