Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. Skillz shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 158,258 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

