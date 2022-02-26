SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CWYUF opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.