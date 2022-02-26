Societe Generale Raises Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target to €98.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €97.00 ($110.23) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($108.52) to €97.65 ($110.97) in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.22.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

