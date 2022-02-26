South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of South Jersey Industries worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

