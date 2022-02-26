SparkPoint Fuel Reaches One Day Volume of $22,802.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $321,777.84 and $22,802.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

