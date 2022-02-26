SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.07

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.07 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 127786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.