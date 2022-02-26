SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $51.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

