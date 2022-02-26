SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

