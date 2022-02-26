SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.48

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

