SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 1,851.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,200,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $206.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

