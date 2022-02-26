Spectris plc (SXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,084 ($41.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,448.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,675.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

