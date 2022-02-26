Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.70), with a volume of 2296847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £280.91 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh acquired 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,462.99).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

