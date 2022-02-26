Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.