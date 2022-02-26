SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SPX by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in SPX by 9.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

