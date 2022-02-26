Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

