Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $159.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 18269825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.
SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89.
Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Square (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
