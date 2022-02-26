Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $159.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 18269825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

