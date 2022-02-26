Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Perficient worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

