Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

