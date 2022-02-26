Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 115,339 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,339 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26,753.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 64.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.82 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $315,785.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,313,381. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

