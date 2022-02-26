St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,755.00.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

