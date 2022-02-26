St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $47.99. St. Joe shares last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 477 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

