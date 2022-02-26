Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0874 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126.92 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

