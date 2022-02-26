Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1415 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NYSE:STN opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. Stantec has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stantec by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stantec by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stantec by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

