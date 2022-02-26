Stantec (TSE:STN) Lifted to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$85.00 target price (up from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.77.

TSE STN opened at C$63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.83. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$48.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

