Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after acquiring an additional 318,262 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

