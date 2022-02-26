Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.82 on Friday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

