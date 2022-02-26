Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

