Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €308.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Volkswagen has a one year low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a one year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €183.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €188.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

